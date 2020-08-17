RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

