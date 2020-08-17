RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,103,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,479,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,227,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,165,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

