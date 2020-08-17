RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.44. 10,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,947. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.