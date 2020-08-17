RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 398,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 223,647 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 18,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $73.33. 3,518,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

