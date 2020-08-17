RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.65. 45,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

