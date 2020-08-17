RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $447,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 283,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

