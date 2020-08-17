RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 73,547 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 107,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.