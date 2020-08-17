RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.35. 16,549,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,133,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

