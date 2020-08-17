RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

