Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

