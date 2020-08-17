Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 7.7% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

