Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

RUSMF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

