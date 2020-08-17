SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $40.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00794996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.01684410 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,978.72 or 1.00752735 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00146570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00083472 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

