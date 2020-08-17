SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 2.4% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $130.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00799530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.01553685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,198.83 or 0.99359351 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00143371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00076590 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

