SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0404 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $660,437.43 and approximately $1.27 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00478526 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012107 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003072 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014470 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,337,258 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

