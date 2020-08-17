Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 440 Shares

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SAIA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.07. 120,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. Saia Inc has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

