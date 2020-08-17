Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,389 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms makes up approximately 4.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 6.44% of Sanderson Farms worth $165,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4,518.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

