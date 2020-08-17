SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 485.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of SBA Communications worth $227,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,994 shares of company stock worth $46,170,391 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.74. 357,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,923.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average is $289.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.