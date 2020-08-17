Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. 13,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.