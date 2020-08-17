Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 11.8% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.70% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,349,000 after acquiring an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. 13,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,777. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

