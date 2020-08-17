Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,937,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after buying an additional 499,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,155,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

