Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,849. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

