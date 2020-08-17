Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,602.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

SCHV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,617. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

