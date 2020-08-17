Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.61. 4,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

