Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Decreased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $44,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

