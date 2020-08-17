Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCTBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

SCTBF remained flat at $$14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Securitas has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

