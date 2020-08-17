Sentinel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,573.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $67,573.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 60% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000428 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 453.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

