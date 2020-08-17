Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 158,337 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 158,337 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 38,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,699. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

