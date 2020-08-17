Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 43,856 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 387.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of General American Investors worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

GAM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 28,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,911. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.