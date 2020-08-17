Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Apollo Tactical Income Fund comprises about 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,017.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 512,738 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 751,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 58,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,001. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.