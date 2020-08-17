Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 23.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 153,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

