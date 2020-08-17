Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter worth $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,331. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

