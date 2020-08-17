Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB) Critical Comparison

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration alerts:

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Shockwave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.19 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 43.53 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -25.68

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shockwave Medical.

Risk & Volatility

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $48.29, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration N/A -181.04% 9.59% Shockwave Medical -112.25% -38.18% -30.97%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.