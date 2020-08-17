Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is Discovery Value Fund’s Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,918 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 24.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.56% of Shopify worth $621,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.3% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 107.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Shopify by 26.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $25.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,012.96. 1,266,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $993.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.39. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

