Short Interest in A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Grows By 5,666.7%

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5,666.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,639. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

