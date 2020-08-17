Short Interest in AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 77.6%

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 42,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,735. AMERAMEX INTL I/SH has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About AMERAMEX INTL I/SH
Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for AMERAMEX INTL I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERAMEX INTL I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.