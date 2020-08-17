Short Interest in AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 77.6%

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 42,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,735. AMERAMEX INTL I/SH has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About AMERAMEX INTL I/SH

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers.

