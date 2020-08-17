Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Rises By 580.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock remained flat at $$1.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.