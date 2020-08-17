Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Rises By 24.2%

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

AUBN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

