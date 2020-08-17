Short Interest in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Declines By 26.4%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 794,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,297 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Avrobio by 12.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.58. 84,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,333. The firm has a market cap of $640.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.65. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Avrobio will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

