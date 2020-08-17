Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Grows By 24.3%

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 141,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,326. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.49.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

