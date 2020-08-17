Short Interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 87.9%

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of AIOSF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Monday. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Get Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais alerts:

About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.