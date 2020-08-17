Short Interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 87.9%

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Shares of AIOSF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Monday. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.
About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
