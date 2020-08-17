Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Drops By 29.0%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 17,334,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.