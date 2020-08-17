Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Rises By 36.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 12,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,061,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $163.37. 593,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
