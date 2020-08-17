Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Rises By 36.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 12,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,061,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $163.37. 593,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

