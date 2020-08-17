Short Interest in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expands By 55.7%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,280,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TMUS stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,212. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 483.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,006 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

