Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Expands By 32.5%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 14th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

TLSA traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $4.04. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

