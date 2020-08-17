Short Interest in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) Increases By 11.6%

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 119,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,883. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 2,280.00% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

