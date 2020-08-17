Short Interest in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Rises By 25.2%

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tuniu worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 2,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,194. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

