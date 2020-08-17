Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smart Global by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smart Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 4,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $679.62 million, a PE ratio of -206.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

