Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is Nuance Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,900 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew comprises 5.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Smith & Nephew worth $196,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,389,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 101.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 28.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 189,623 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,090. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

