Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report sales of $823.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $906.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $901.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.14. 411,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.